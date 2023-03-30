SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash on Route 460 in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police say they responded around 12:50 a.m. Thursday to 460 west of Route 604 and pronounced the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Joshua A. Heslep, dead at the scene.

Police say the Colonial Heights resident was heading westbound on 460 at the time, was ejected from his Harley Davidson when he ran off the road, overcorrected and lost control.

No other vehicles were involved and Heslep’s family has been notified, police said.