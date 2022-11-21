VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist who crashed on Oceana Blvd. in October died earlier this month, Virginia Beach police say.

Police announced Monday that Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 from his injuries at the hospital.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 16 in the 1400 block of Oceana Blvd. near General Booth Boulevard. Police say Vojvoda’s Harley Davidson was heading north on Oceana, weaving in and out of traffic, when he lost control and drifted into the other lane. He hit the rear passenger side of a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Accord wasn’t injured and has not been charged in the crash.

The case is still under investigation however by VBPD’s Special Operations Bureau’s Traffic Safety Unit.

The crash happened one year to the day another motorcyclist died in a crash on Oceana Blvd.