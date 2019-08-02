Mother to serve 5 days in jail for crash that killed her 12-year-old son

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News mother who was charged after her 12-year-old son was killed in a crash is now facing five days in prison.

The Newport News court clerk confirmed with WAVY.com Anais Perez was sentenced Friday to 11 years, but had 10 years, 11 months and 25 days suspended — leaving five days to serve.

Perez was charged with felony child abuse, DUI manslaughter, DUI with child, reckless driving and failure to obey a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Old Denbigh Boulevard in February 2018.

She later pleaded no contest to an amended involuntary manslaughter charge, driving while intoxicated and abuse and neglect.

Police said Perez was driving a gray Toyota Camry when she was hit on the passenger side by a black Nissan Maxima after failing to yield at a stop sign.

Her son, who family members later identified as Gianni Argueta, was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash. He died at an area hospital.

Argueta was a student at Hines Middle School.

Perez and the driver of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries following the crash.