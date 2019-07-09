Mother of Newport News man killed on July 4th calls for end to gun violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a Newport News man killed on the Fourth of July is calling for an end to gun violence.

37-year-old Delvon Freeman died of his injuries after he was shot at an Independence Day cookout.

A suspect was arrested the next day.

Anita Freeman said her son is the latest victim of another senseless shooting.

She said witnesses told her that her son was shot simply because he didn’t greet anyone when he arrived.

Freeman is still trying to wrap her head around the fact that her son, Delvon Freeman, is no longer here.

“It’s just so much anger. It’s just so much anger and I don’t know why,” she said through tears.

Newport News Police say Delvon was at a home in the 600 block of 36th street on July 4th when he was shot during an altercation.

Freeman said she spoke to one of Delvon’s friend, who was also at the gathering.

According to Freeman, the friend told her the suspect — 32-year-old Phillip Andre Ross — was upset because Delvon didn’t greet him when he walked in.

She said the friend told her that her son tried to leave before the situation escalated.

“He said it happened so fast. Before you knew it, you heard the ‘pow’ and the guy ran and then Delvon and his friend ran out the house,” Freeman said. “He threw him the keys, ‘man, get me to the hospital.’”

He was taken to the hospital by his friend but Delvon passed away from his injuries later that night.

Officers arrested Ross for second-degree murder on Friday.

“I want him to tell me why. Why did you get that mad because that man did not say hello to you?” Freeman said.

She said Delvon loved his family and had a giving personality. He leaves behind four children.

“There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody if you ask for help,” Freeman said.

Freeman hopes by speaking out, more lives won’t be lost to gun violence.

“They’re taking it to the next extreme now and if you keep killing each other off – no matter what nationality you are – what are we going to have for the future?” she said.

Phillip Andre Ross is also facing charges for Discharging a Firearm within Occupied Dwelling, and Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

A police community walk in response to the shooting was scheduled for Monday but canceled due to weather.

It’ll be rescheduled for some time later this week.