NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Deja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, is expected to enter a guilty plea in court on Tuesday.

Taylor has a plea hearing at 10 a.m.

The shooting happened back in January. First grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot and is recovering.

In April, a grand jury indicted Taylor on a child abuse and neglect charge. She’s also charged with a class 1 misdemeanor for leaving a loaded gun around her child.

She could face up to a year in prison if convicted on the misdemeanor and between 1 to 5 years on the felony child abuse charge.

Taylor was also charged with federal gun charges. In June, she pleaded guilty to using marijuana while having a firearm and making a false statement when purchasing the gun. She is scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charges in October.