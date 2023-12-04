CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 12-year-old and her mom are helping kids overcome feelings of anxiety — through creative arts!

Our Daily Gnome Creative Arts Center is at 729 S. Battlefield Boulevard inside the Glenwood Square Shopping Plaza. The nonprofit offers a variety craft options, including wood, ceramics, canvas painting and jewelry making.

“Once you walk through the doors, there [are] no mistakes,” said Dawn Leonard, co-founder of Our Daily Gnome Creative Arts Center.

Her daughter Faith Leonard came up with the arts center two years ago at age 10, after the mom and daughter duo worked to control Faith’s anxiety

“I had really bad anxiety when I was younger,” Faith said. “I would say that I overcome it a bit more.”

On April 29, 2022, the center opened its doors, offering classes and workshops to the community.

“I’ve created a safe place for kids and a good environment where they can come in, they can craft, and they don’t have to think about what’s happening on the outside in the world,” Faith said.

The nonprofit helps kids navigate through feelings of anxiety, depression or despair.

On Sunday, first responders and military families were invited for a free Breakfast with Santa. Families could make crafts and snap a picture with Santa Claus.

“Research has shown that they have a higher incidence of anxiety. We try to help them! [We] also [want] to give back to them because they do so much for the community,” Dawn said. “A lot of times their work schedules with deployments and 24-hour shifts, they lose a lot of that [quality] time with their families.”

Following a 32-year career as a nurse, Dawn believes this is another way to help others, serving over 1,700 children already.

“I still nurse every day and but in a different way. I’m still caring for people,” Dawn said.

Dawn is so proud of her preteen and hopes to do more community events in 2024.

“I’m very proud of her. She inspires me every day,” she said. “Every time I think ‘I can’t do this.’ I just think of what she had to go through. I see these children that we help every day, and you just can’t give up. You’ve got to help them!”

A grant from Sentara Healthcare will help expand the “Gnomes on the Roam” program in the new year. The mental wellness coaching program will partner with two schools and local police departments.

A second Breakfast with Santa is scheduled on Saturday December 16 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. There are only 20 free first responder or military spots.

To pay for a spot, visit https://odgcac.org/calendar-1.