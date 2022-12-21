PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who died this week in Portsmouth faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, child neglect and child cruelty.

Police announced Kara Faulkner’s arrest on Wednesday morning. She’s also been charged with possession of a schedule 1 or schedule 2 controlled substance and concealing/moving a corpse. She’s currently in Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office custody.

Kara Faulkner

Faulkner, 31, brought her son into the hospital on Monday morning and he was pronounced dead on arrival. Portsmouth police deemed his death suspicious and later charged Faulkner after they said they visited a crime scene in the 3800 block of Turnpike Road. No other details in the case have been provided.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.