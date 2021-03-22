Mother and daughter die after Elizabeth City crash, another person seriously injured

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City woman and her 11-year-old daughter died Sunday afternoon after a crash in Elizabeth City.

It happened just before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Main Street, per Trooper A.T. Miller with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Miller said an SUV driven by 45-year-old Amanda Rae Wood collided with another SUV after Wood’s SUV crossed the intersection. Other details about the cause of the crash have yet to be released.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene, and her daughter was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where she died several hours later.

The driver of the other SUV, a woman, was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. Her condition was unknown as of Monday.

The crash is still under investigation. Check back for updates.