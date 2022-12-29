(STACKER) – Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.

Satiating the U.S.’s on-the-go lifestyle and car-centric infrastructure were the likes of McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and others. In recent years, some Americans have grown more conscious of just how unhealthy some fast food options are. Newer options have cropped up to meet new demand for cleaner, healthier fast food. Rather than hoping for people to change their minds and return to their greasy burgers and salty fries, legacy restaurants pivoted to introduce healthier, plant-based options, often to rousing success.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in Virginia using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Note that chains are ranked by the number of locations in Virginia in 2021. Since many restaurants have shuttered during the pandemic, these figures are expected to differ from the current actual count. Fast food, fast casual, and coffee chains were considered for the list. Data was available for 18,079 restaurants in Virginia, of which 8,913 are chain restaurants.

20. Five Guys

Locations: 75

19. Panera Bread

Locations: 80

18. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Locations: 85

17. Dairy Queen

Locations: 92

16. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Locations: 103

15. Arby’s

Locations: 104

14. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Locations: 112

13. KFC

Locations: 116

12. Chick-fil-A

Locations: 133

11. Papa Johns Pizza

Locations: 137

10. Hardee’s

Locations: 182

9. Burger King

Locations: 184

8. Starbucks

Locations: 204

7. Taco Bell

Locations: 209

6. Wendy’s

Locations: 221

5. Domino’s Pizza

Locations: 226

4. Pizza Hut

Locations: 229

3. Dunkin

Locations: 250

2. McDonald’s

Locations: 401

1. Subway

Locations: 667