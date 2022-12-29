(STACKER) – Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
Satiating the U.S.’s on-the-go lifestyle and car-centric infrastructure were the likes of McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and others. In recent years, some Americans have grown more conscious of just how unhealthy some fast food options are. Newer options have cropped up to meet new demand for cleaner, healthier fast food. Rather than hoping for people to change their minds and return to their greasy burgers and salty fries, legacy restaurants pivoted to introduce healthier, plant-based options, often to rousing success.
Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in Virginia using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Note that chains are ranked by the number of locations in Virginia in 2021. Since many restaurants have shuttered during the pandemic, these figures are expected to differ from the current actual count. Fast food, fast casual, and coffee chains were considered for the list. Data was available for 18,079 restaurants in Virginia, of which 8,913 are chain restaurants.
20. Five Guys
Locations: 75
19. Panera Bread
Locations: 80
18. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Locations: 85
17. Dairy Queen
Locations: 92
16. Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Locations: 103
15. Arby’s
Locations: 104
14. Chipotle Mexican Grill
Locations: 112
13. KFC
Locations: 116
12. Chick-fil-A
Locations: 133
11. Papa Johns Pizza
Locations: 137
10. Hardee’s
Locations: 182
9. Burger King
Locations: 184
8. Starbucks
Locations: 204
7. Taco Bell
Locations: 209
6. Wendy’s
Locations: 221
5. Domino’s Pizza
Locations: 226
4. Pizza Hut
Locations: 229
3. Dunkin
Locations: 250
2. McDonald’s
Locations: 401
1. Subway
Locations: 667