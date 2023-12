NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Most of the 4,704 Dominion Energy customers have had their power restored following an outage earlier Friday.

The outage, according to Dominion Energy’s map, had been concentrated in the Ocean View, Bay View and Saratoga areas of Norfolk. Its map still shows 675 customers without power in the Saratoga and Waters Edge areas of the city due to a broken pole as of 7:15 p.m.

Dominion said the cause of the larger outage was due to a circuit being out.