VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – More than 2,000 people are without power in Virginia Beach in the area of Bonney Road between Interstate 264 and Virginia Beach Boulevard in the Town Center area of the city due to a vehicle crash, according to Dominion Power’s outage map.

The map indicates that 2,096 of its customers are without power, and crews are currently at the scene working to restore power.

Dominion Power outage map

Dominion Power estimates power restoration to take place by 8 p.m.

