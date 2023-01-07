More than 122,000 tickets bought in Virginia for the Mega Millions drawing Friday won prizes, including one ticket that won $10,000.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – More than 122,000 tickets bought in Virginia for the Mega Millions drawing Friday won prizes, including one ticket that won $10,000.

With no ticket matching all six numbers, the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing will grow to an estimated $1.1 billion.

The ticket that won $10,000 matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number. It was bought in Herndon, in northern Virginia.

The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing were 3-20-46-59-63, and the Mega Ball number was 13.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. Odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds to win any prize is 1 in 24.