PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — More local law enforcement agencies are holding National Night Out events this week to build stronger ties to their local communities.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, there will be events in Williamsburg, Franklin and Isle of Wight County, and in Perquimans County and Manteo in North Carolina.

Williamsburg’s will be the city’s first in four years.

More than 150 municipalities, including Hampton, Norfolk and Virginia Beach, already participated in their own National National Out events for this year back in August.

Here’s the list of local events for Tuesday, Oct. 3:

Williamsburg

The event goes from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Community Building at 401 N. Boundary St.

Franklin

Franklin’s National Night Out will go from 5-7 p.m. at Armory Field.

Isle of Wight

The events runs from 5-7 p.m. at the Luter Sports Complex in Smithfield.

Perquimans

This one runs from 5-9 p.m. at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center in Hertford. There will be a spooky walk from 6-7 p.m. for kids and a haunted walk from 7-9 p.m. for those 14 and up.

Manteo

It’s happening from 4-7 p.m. at Cartwright Park on Sir Walter Raleigh Street. There will be food and activities for the whole family.