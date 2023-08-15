PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Revenue increased for the first time month-to-month at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in July.

The casino reported $22.3 million in revenue in July, up from the $20.5 million reported in June, according to the last casino gambling report from the Virginia Lottery. That includes $14.2 million from slots and $8.1 million from table games.

The casino had seen incremental decline in revenue since it opened back in January, before things appeared to stabilize last month.

The City of Portsmouth will receive $1.34 million in tax money from that revenue.

You can read the full report from the Virginia Lottery here.