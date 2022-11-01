NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – You’ll no longer be able to get a monkeypox vaccine at Military Circle Mall.

Larry Hill, Eastern Region public information officer for the Virginia Department of Health, said the demand for the monkeypox vaccine at the mall site “has been greatly reduced.”

For those who want to get the vaccine, there will be vaccine clinics from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at New Life Metropolitan Community Church, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Norfolk State University and from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at MJ’s Tavern.

People can still go online to register at those locations, Hill said.

