PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cities across the U.S. lose money every year due to crime, and according to new data, Portsmouth makes top 10 for highest cost of crime for small cities.

The FBI collected crime data from cities across America in 2022. The cities range from small to large. Overall, they looked at 302 large cities and 1,010 small cities and towns. Portsmouth made No. 7 for small cities, measured as population between 30,000 and 100,000, according to The Hill.

The personal finance site, MoneyGeek, analyzed the FBI’s data. They looked at what cities were the most safe, or the most dangerous based on crime cost per capita, violent crime rate, property crime rate and cost of crime.

In Portsmouth, the cost of crime per capita is $7,253.

One other city in The Commonwealth has an even higher cost of crime. Petersburg’s crime cost per capita is at $8,867. Blacksburg has the lowest crime cost per capita in Virginia at $397.

