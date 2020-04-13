Closings & Delays
Outages: Thousands in the area without power

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers in Suffolk have lost power Monday as strong storms move into the WAVY viewing area.

As of 8 a.m., Dominion is reporting more than 5,000 without power in Suffolk, with scattered outages reported across parts of the Southside and Peninsula — 600 of those in Hampton.

The heaviest rain is already starting to roll through our area and is expected to continue into the early afternoon, with winds gusts around 50-60 mph. There’s also a possibility for tornadoes and hail. (More on that here.)

So will you lose power? It’s likely in the orange and red areas, but could happen in yellow areas as well.

