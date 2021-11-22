Monday is vaccination deadline for Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s deadline day for Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The vaccine rule falls in line with President Joe Biden’s executive order, which requires all federal workers to be fully vaccinated by November 22.

“It is essential that Federal employees take all available steps to protect themselves and avoid spreading COVID-19 to their co-workers and members of the public. The CDC has found that the best way to do so is to be vaccinated,” the order says.

In an article, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander Captain Dianna Wolfson said that while she respects your choice if you decide to leave the shipyard instead of getting the vaccine, she urges shipyard workers to unite and stay focused on the mission.

“Our mission is too important for our Navy and Nation and the stakes are only getting higher as our adversaries work to grow stronger and collaborate to undermine us. We have to stay united and win as a team.”



Commander Captain Wolfson also said if an employee needs help balancing the stress of the pandemic, you can call the Department of the Navy’s Civilian Employee Assistance Program 1-844-366-2327.