FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Molina Healthcare is donating $10,000 to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The check is in support of food insecurity programs at the food bank, which is a key focus of The MonilaCares Accord.

20 Molina Healthcare of Virginia employees are spending part of their day volunteering at the Western Tidewater Brand of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The check will be presented on March 21 at 3:30 p.m. at Southeastern Virginia Mobile Pantry Marketplace, 618 South Street.