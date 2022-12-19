NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk.

The Elizabeth River Ferry is closed on Christmas and other services will be on a Sunday schedule.

On New Year’s Eve, bus, light rail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express and paratransit will operate on a regular schedule. On New Year’s Day and Monday, January 2, services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Administrative officers will be closed on those three days.

