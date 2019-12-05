Police: Items possibly used to make meth discovered during traffic stop in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police in James City County are investigating after a traffic stop and subsequent search revealed items possibly used to make meth in a pickup truck.

Police dispatchers confirmed law enforcement personnel were called to investigate at the entrance ramp of Merrimac Trail to Rt. 199 East around 9:45 a.m. The entrance ramp remained closed for several hours.

James City County Deputy Chief Stephen Rubino said officers stopped the pickup truck for a traffic violation. During the ensuing conversation during the traffic stop, the officer believed he had reasonable cause to search the vehicle.

The search yielded items possibly used to make methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing, Rubino said.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and York County fire department all responded to the scene.

10 On Your Side is working to get more information on this breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

The driver was not arrested.

