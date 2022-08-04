ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A mobile home in Smithfield caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department and Isle of Wight County fire units responded to reports of a mobile home fire around 2:50 a.m. in the 6900 block of Edwards Circle.

When units arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the residence.

Officials said there were initial reports of people still inside the home. After searching the residence, units discovered that no one was inside.

The fire was put out within 20 minutes of crews arriving on scene.

Red Cross is assisting occupants of the home with shelter.