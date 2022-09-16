NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore is hosting a mobile emergency food pantry outside the Family Dollar on Church Street on Friday.

The surrounding community has heavily relied on the Family Dollar to get food, but the store shut down earlier this month following a fire.

The Foodbank vowed to help ease the burden for the Calvert Square community with the mobile food bank.

“It’s a real burden for people around here. It was already a food desert, meaning there’s no fresh produce and food like that, lean protein and things like that available in the area,” said David Brandt, senior director of communications for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The community can come to the mobile food bank between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday.

The Foodbank has boxes filed with 35 pounds of food for the community. It plans to serve 500 to 600 families.

Before the distribution began, many families waited in line by cars and on foot to receive a box.

“It makes us feel honored, that they need us. The fact that there’s so many people here already, demonstrates how great the need is,” Brandt said.