HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day federal holiday falls on Monday, Jan. 15 this year. It takes place every year on the third Monday in January. Several local cities are holding events that day in observation. The holiday is also impacting local services, including trash and recycling in some cities. Please see the list below for details.

Hampton Roads Transit

On Jan. 15, bus, light rail, Base Express, and paratransit will operate on a Saturday schedule. Ferry will operate regularly. Transit Center booths and all admin facilities will be closed. The Customer Service Call Center will be available from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DMV

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The DMV encourages customers to take advantage of its online services, especially when full-service customer service centers are closed. You can renew your tags, update your address, renew or replace your driver’s license or ID card, in addition to dozens of other services available at dmv.virginia.gov.

Chesapeake

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, and libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The Chesapeake Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be no changes to trash collection schedules.

Hampton

The observation of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will affect city services and facilities on Monday, including trash collection. All city offices will be closed for the holiday, and there will be no collection of trash or recycling. Monday’s trash collections will be done on Wednesday. Monday’s street sweeping will be done on Wednesday, and Wednesday’s street sweeping will be done on Friday, Jan. 19. Click here for a full look at how the holiday will affect city services and facilities.

Norfolk

MLK Event in Norfolk

The City of Norfolk will host the annual ceremony and march honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place at the Attucks Theatre, located at 1010 Church St., and will feature a keynote address by Colonel David C. Hyman and musical guests Michael Giamille and Elder Ramona Raines & Company. Following the ceremony, participants will march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument located at 701 Church St.

Norfolk Services Impacted

The City of Norfolk’s offices will be closed on Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The closures include libraries, The Slover, Norfolk Animal Care Center and all recreation facilities, the Norfolk Courthouse, Commissioner of Revenue, Treasurer’s Office and Norfolk Department of Public Health.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Jan. 16 must be made before 3 p.m. on Jan. 12.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Ave., will be open on Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. – noon.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

Trash Collection – There will be no schedule changes to trash, recycling, or bulk collections for the week.

Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries are closed Monday, Jan. 15. Find books on Dr. King’s life and on the United States Civil Rights Movement at your favorite location. You can also find books, music, and more ready to download @Your Digital Branch Library https://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org/31/Digital-Branch-Library.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Parks & Recreation

The following Recreation Centers will be OPEN on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center, Sportsplex Recreation Center

The following Recreation Centers will be CLOSED on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15: J.E. Parker Recreation Center, Cavalier Manor Recreation Center, Cradock Recreation Center, Senior Station

“School House Rec.” school sites will be CLOSED on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15 – All sites will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday.

Virginia Beach

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers

All Virginia Beach public libraries including the TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Lynnhaven Boat Ramp & Beach Facility

Princess Anne Athletic Complex

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office and administrative offices

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court, and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach History Museums

Virginia Beach Visitor Information Centers at 2100 Parks Ave. and at Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park

Voter Registrar’s Office

Waste Management administrative offices and the West Neck Recycling Center (Waste Management collections and the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center do not operate on Mondays.)

Williamsburg

On Monday, Jan. 15, all City of Williamsburg offices will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This includes all offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette St. and Quarterpath Recreation Center.

Waller Mill Park will remain open for their normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garbage collection will continue on its regular schedule on Monday and Tuesday. The week of Jan. 15 will have no recycling collection.

For water emergencies that occur after hours, weekends and holiday, call (757) 220-2331 and find more information on williamsburg.gov/publicworks.

If you need to pay a bill while City of Williamsburg office are closed, pay online or visit a 24-hour bill payment dropbox is available at the front of the Municipal Building, 401 Lafayette St., for City transactions. Dropbox payments made on Monday, Jan. 15 will not be posted until

Tuesday, Jan. 16.