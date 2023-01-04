HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The MLK Community Health, Wellness, Medical Clinic Career and Business Resource Fair will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton Jan. 13-14.

The resource fair is designed to be a one-stop shop with a free, remote-access medical clinic, health screenings, health insurance enrollment, a dementia/Alzheimer’s AHEAD Study and information and other resources.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The health screenings include:

Mammogram

Cancer

Eye

Dental

Heart

Diabetes (A1C)

Mental health

There will also be COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccinations and flu shots available for adults and children.

Melissa A. Herd, executive officer with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs, Region III, will be the special guest.

The Health and Wellness Resource Fair will take place on both days. On Friday, there will be a small business workshop, career fair and networking.

Saturday will also include urban remote medical access, healthy eating cooking demonstrations and a cancer survivors fashion show.

Physicians, dentist, optometrist, physical therapist and dermatologist volunteers are needed to assist with the free medical clinic. Employers, agencies and non-profits are also welcome. Those interested can call 757-287-0277.