RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined a coalition to call on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to tougher rules against telemarketing and text scams.

According to a press release, the FCC is proposing to amend a rule that would close a loophole for lead generators, which collect personal information from consumers and sell them to third parties.

“Sleazy ‘lead generators’ try to trick people into consenting to receive spam calls or texts from hundreds of companies they’ve never heard of and never want to hear from,” Miyares said. “We are asking the FCC to toughen the rules on consent requirements so Virginians only hear from organizations they agree to,”

The attorney general says the FCC should adopt a rule where consumers can consent to be called by a seller, and that there be a clear disclosure of the consequences of providing that consent.

Miyares joins 28 other state attorney generals to join this coalition, including attorney generals from North Carolina, and the District of Columbia.