HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office is taking over an animal cruelty case that authorities say involves a Hampton sheriff’s deputy.

A spokesperson announced on Tuesday that Miyares’ Animal Law Unit was appointed as a special prosecutor, but said the office couldn’t comment further on the case.

Hampton Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Carolyn Johnson and her husband Carolyn Johnson both face charges in the case, after the Hampton Animal Response Team responded to an animal complaint at the couple’s home on Ireland Street last week.

Michael Johnson faces eight counts of animal cruelty, eight counts of failure to provide duties of ownership and four counts of dogfighting, two of which are felonies. He was supposed to go before a judge on Tuesday, but the case was continued.

All of Carolyn Johnson’s charges, eight counts of failure to provide duties of ownership and eight counts of animal cruelty, are misdemeanors, police say.

She’s since been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Her next court date is scheduled for September.