NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address.

In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they hang with “match your energy” and to pursue their goals.

“Do not deter away from them,” Elliott said.

Elliott was also awarded an honorary doctorate degree.

She called on the graduates to claim their success and strength while keeping the faith, their drive and to be confident.

“Just keep going,” Elliott said. “You are all beautiful.”

She told graduates that it was a blessing for her to be there, and told the graduates that “quitting is not an option.”

Elliott recalled that she used to play music in the car on the Norfolk State campus “and I didn’t go here.”

And now, with her honorary doctorate degree, you can call Elliott, who had a street named after her in October, something else:

Dr. Missy Elliott.

