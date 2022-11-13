LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WAVY) – Award-winning music icon and Portsmouth native Missy Elliott recently revealed her new wax figure, inspired by her Iconology album, at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, celebrating this honor with friends and family.

The figure is a recreation of her legendary appearance at the 2019 VMAs.

“I am beyond excited to welcome my very own wax figure to Madame Tussauds Las Vegas,” Elliott said in a statement. “It’s an honor to have the Iconology album play a part in this experience- this is a dream come true.”

For more than 25 years, Elliott has captivated her fans with her music and videos, and now, she has been immortalized in wax.

Leading up to the wax figure reveal, Elliott called on her fans to “step up” to the Instagram #CoolOffChallenge, inviting guests to “lose control” and “work it” with their best dance moves.

Handpicked and curated by Elliott, the top dance submissions are featured in an interactive experience at the Las Vegas attraction, with the most legendary moves to be posted on Madame Tussauds’ social media.

Elliott was also honored recently in her hometown of Portsmouth, receiving the keys to the city and having a street named in her honor.

See also: Missy Elliott celebrated in Portsmouth, gets key to city

Elliott’s wax figure features her in a glamourous tracksuit with an intricate hand embellishment and includes her prized Versace sneakers – all items she donated.

To get her look, Madame Tussaud’s team of 20 London-based studio artists needed six months pour over approximately 200 measurements and photographs from Elliott’s sitting to get her exact features, including replicating her tattoos and 10-foot long hand braided hair. The figure is complete with her signature gold earrings and necklace.

“Missy Elliott’s new wax figure and interactive experience gives her worldwide community of passionate fans an exciting way to interact with her like never before,” said Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “Together with her, we’ve created an experience that embodies her energy, personality and barrier-breaking entertainment style.”