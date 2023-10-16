PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth native and Grammy winning rapper Missy Elliott will return to the city Tuesday for a special presentation in honor of Missy Elliott Day.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recognized Oct. 17, 2022 as Missy Elliott Day in Virginia, and Portsmouth hosted a renaming ceremony and parade to rename McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard, with 3,600 people in attendance at Manor High School.

At that time, Elliott was presented with a key to the city, and fellow Virginia music icons Pusha T., Trey Songz and Timbaland attended the event.