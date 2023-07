VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman reported missing in Virginia Beach was last seen on Saturday leaving her sister’s house, police say.

The Virginia Beach Police Department says there was a verbal argument before Francine Harris left the home on Weblin Drive, just off Baker Road.

She’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds, and was wearing light green pajamas at the time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 757-385-4101.