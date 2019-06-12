Alleged abductor wanted after woman reported missing in Accomack County found safe

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are looking for an alleged abductor after a missing 18-year-old woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said 20-year-old Jerry A. Satchell is wanted on felony charges of abduction, destruction of property and assault for kidnapping Vermelle Tontrese Moore near the Maryland-Virginia state line.

Vermelle Tontrese Moore

Moore, who most recently resided in Accomack County, was reported missing just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

State Police said Moore was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling through the Captains Cove subdivision of Greenbackville, Virginia around 3 a.m. when Satchell forcibly removed her from the vehicle.

Satchell then forced Moore into a dark green 1993 Ford F-150 pickup, intentionally backed into another vehicle and drove away, State Police said.

Moore was found safe nearly 12 hours later, just before 4 p.m., in Maryland. The pickup was found that afternoon in Accomack County, State Police said.

Satchell is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds, who was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, dark pants and a red hat.

State Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and local law enforcement in Maryland.