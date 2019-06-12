Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 11pm


LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 11pm

Alleged abductor wanted after woman reported missing in Accomack County found safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are looking for an alleged abductor after a missing 18-year-old woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said 20-year-old Jerry A. Satchell is wanted on felony charges of abduction, destruction of property and assault for kidnapping Vermelle Tontrese Moore near the Maryland-Virginia state line.

Vermelle Tontrese Moore

Moore, who most recently resided in Accomack County, was reported missing just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

State Police said Moore was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling through the Captains Cove subdivision of Greenbackville, Virginia around 3 a.m. when Satchell forcibly removed her from the vehicle.

Satchell then forced Moore into a dark green 1993 Ford F-150 pickup, intentionally backed into another vehicle and drove away, State Police said.

Moore was found safe nearly 12 hours later, just before 4 p.m., in Maryland. The pickup was found that afternoon in Accomack County, State Police said.

Satchell is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds, who was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, dark pants and a red hat.

State Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and local law enforcement in Maryland.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10