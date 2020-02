SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find a Suffolk man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

49-year-old John Wayne Horn was last seen in the 2000 block of East Washington Street and it’s believed that he doesn’t have necessary medications, police say.

He’s described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 200 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a close cut beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatsuit.

Anyone who’s seen Horn is asked to call Suffolk police or the Crime Line.