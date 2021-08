SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police need help to find a man who hasn’t been heard from since Monday, August 2.

Damonte Prater went to Virginia Beach earlier this week to mail personal items home to Suffolk, and police believe he could still be in Virginia Beach.

Police say Prater has also made comments that are concerning for his well-being.

If you see Prater do not approach, but police say. Contact the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350, option 8.