SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police.

A resident reported finding a dead body after investigating a “foul odor” coming from a vacant and dilapidated residence at 202 W. St.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Responding police officers found a man lying face down in the front room of the home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body, who was identified as Leondus Michael Holloman, 40, of Smithfield.

Holloman had been reported missing by his family Oct. 11. Next-of-kin have been notified.

The man’s death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Smithfield Police Department at 757-357-3247 or contact the Hampton Roads Crime Line at 1-88-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or use the P3Tips app on smartphones. Tips can also be emailed to investigations@smithfieldva.gov.