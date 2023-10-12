UPDATE: Aubrey Harrington has been safely located.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for Aubrey Eugene Harrington. The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety, officials said.

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach City Police Department on Oct. 12.

Courtesy: VBPD Courtesy: VBPD

Harrington is 95 years old and described as a 5’10” white male with blue eyes and grey hair. He is about 125 lbs. He was last seen at Bayside hospital on Independence Boulevard at 8 a.m. on Oct. 12.

He is possibly wearing long sleeve multicolor striped button-up shirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses, officials said. Possibly driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia Plates JXC-7996.

Please contact the VBPD with any information at 757-385-5000.