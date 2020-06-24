Missing Norfolk firefighter last seen Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk first responders need help to find a missing firefighter last seen Tuesday morning in the Hilltop/First Colonial area of Virginia Beach.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue didn’t have many details about Firefighter William (Billy) Englert’s disappearance, but said he was last seen in that area around 9 a.m. Tuesday. A missing persons report has been filed with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Englert is described as about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 215 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

