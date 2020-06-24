Missing Norfolk firefighter last seen Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

William Englert

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk first responders need help to find a missing firefighter last seen Tuesday morning in the Hilltop/First Colonial area of Virginia Beach.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue didn’t have many details about Firefighter William (Billy) Englert’s disappearance, but said he was last seen in that area around 9 a.m. Tuesday. A missing persons report has been filed with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Englert is described as about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 215 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10