UPDATE: Marc Doyle was safely located.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Marc Doyle, a 69-year-old with dementia and other health ailments, has been reported missing in Portsmouth.

Police say Doyle is believed to have left Maryview Hospital on Dec. 5 heading in an unknown direction.

He’s about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He also has a tattoo that says Lisa on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536.