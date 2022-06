FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

56-year-old Edgar Lee Duval, who goes by his middle name, is from Virginia Beach but was recently staying with friends in the Hunterdale area of Franklin. He left that home on May 29 and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

If you have any information on Mr. Duval’s whereabouts, please contact Franklin Police at 757-562-8575.