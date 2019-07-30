Missing man last seen Saturday in Pasquotank County

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies have issued a critically missing alert for a man last seen around noon Saturday on Pinelake Drive in Providence.

Jacob Henderson, 20, is about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair and short facial hair. Pasquotank deputies say he has mild, high functioning autism.

He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue shorts, and was possibly barefoot.

Deputies haven’t said why they believe he may be missing, but anything with information on his whereabouts is asked to call dispatchers at 252-331-1500 or Captain McKecuen at 252-339-1922.

