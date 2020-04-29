Missing man last seen Monday near wooded area in Gloucester

Have you seen Thomas Matthews? The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for him after he went missing on April 27, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the GCSO)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a 67-year-old man who went missing in Gloucester County on Monday.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Thomas Matthews. He was last seen on Monday morning near a heavily-wooded area by his home. The GCSO believes Matthews was experiencing anxiety and depression when he went missing, according to a news release.

“The GCSO is very concerned for Mr. Matthews health and safety, as 48 hours has passed since Mr. Matthews was last seen,” the news release states.

Matthews is described as being about 6 feet tall and with a slim build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey or olive hooded jacket, dark-colored work boots, and a blue baseball hat, the release states.

The GCSO has worked with other agencies to search about a 1-mile radius of forest near Matthew’s home where he was last seen, but have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information about Matthew’s location should call the Emergency Communications Center at (804)-693-3890 or 911.

