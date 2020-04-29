GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a 67-year-old man who went missing in Gloucester County on Monday.
The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Thomas Matthews. He was last seen on Monday morning near a heavily-wooded area by his home. The GCSO believes Matthews was experiencing anxiety and depression when he went missing, according to a news release.
“The GCSO is very concerned for Mr. Matthews health and safety, as 48 hours has passed since Mr. Matthews was last seen,” the news release states.
Matthews is described as being about 6 feet tall and with a slim build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey or olive hooded jacket, dark-colored work boots, and a blue baseball hat, the release states.
The GCSO has worked with other agencies to search about a 1-mile radius of forest near Matthew’s home where he was last seen, but have not been able to locate him.
Anyone with information about Matthew’s location should call the Emergency Communications Center at (804)-693-3890 or 911.
Latest posts
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 29, 2020
- Missing man last seen Monday near wooded area in Gloucester
- NC pick-your-own strawberry farm closes after 8 workers test positive for coronavirus
- Virginia April 29 COVID-19 update: Daily cases, hospitalizations still trending up statewide, Tidewater’s growth in cases slows
- Mattel honors ‘everyday heroes’ of coronavirus pandemic with new collectibles