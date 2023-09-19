NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police need help to find a missing 73-year-old man considered endangered.

Police say Richard Williams was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of 19th Street.

Williams, who’s about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray jeans and a white cap, and has green eyes and gray hair, a mustache and beard.

Anyone who’s seen Williams is asked to call the NNPD non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.