SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say.

State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl on Sunday, after Pasco detectives believed she was in a tractor-trailer on I-95 in North Carolina based on social media use. She was first reported missing on Thursday.

Authorities believed she was about to head into Virginia around 11 p.m. Sunday, and toopers eventually stopped the truck in Sussex County around the 25 mile marker.

During the stop, the girl admitted to catching rides with several truck drivers in an attempt to get to Tennessee, and said she lied to the driver about her name and age.

After questioning, the tractor-trailer was released and not charged.

State police say the girl’s been safely reunited to her family.