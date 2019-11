ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police need help to find Renee Pearson.

They say Pearson last spoke with her mother on Saturday, November 2, but didn’t have details on why she might be missing in a Facebook post Thursday night.

She’s 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who’s seen Pearson is asked to call police at 252-335-4321 or dispatchers at 252-331-1500.