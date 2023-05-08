Chesapeake police are searching for Destiny Ayala-Patterson. She was last seen leaving Indian River High School on March 28.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old girl from Chesapeake reported missing in March has been found in New Jersey, police say.

The Chesapeake Police Department announced on Monday that Destiny Ayala-Patterson was found safe in Trenton, New Jersey, by the U.S. Marshals Service. No other details were shared in that update, but police say they’re coordinating with Child Protective Services to bring her home.

Destiny was reported missing back on March 28 by her family, who said that surveillance footage showed her get into a man’s sedan at Indian River High School.

Chesapeake police said they were able to find that man, but Destiny wasn’t with him. He did cooperate however, as police continued to investigate.

Destiny’s parents said she had run away from home three times before, but had always returned quickly. They said she’s struggled with mental and behavior health issues, particularly after the death of her grandmother.

