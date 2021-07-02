Missing boaters found safe near Newport News

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Following an extensive search involving multiple agencies, two missing boaters are now safe.

A family member of one of the men contacted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia Friday stating he was overdue and not answering phone calls. The Coast Guard was informed that the missing boater was with another man and his dog.

The Coast Guard and port partners searched by water and air for the missing men.

Station Portsmouth located the vessel beached near Morrison Creek in Newport News, along with the owner and his dog. The second boater swam across the Warwick River. Once he was safe, he notified emergency services.

“When boaters are overdue and missing, minutes and seconds can be the determining factor in life or death for those involved,” said LT Micheal Brooks, Sector Virginia Command Duty Officer. “Float plans, EPIRBS, lifejackets and working communication devices are all gear that can get the Coast Guard to you quickly and accurately in emergencies. The cooperative efforts and quick action displayed by our partners remains the cornerstone of our success.”