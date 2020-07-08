Missing 26-year-old Henrico woman found dead in her car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 26-year-old Henrico woman who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead in her car Tuesday after authorities were alerted of a suspicious vehicle in a cornfield, police said Wednesday.

Hope Ann Aheimer was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Dock Street in Richmond on the Fourth of July. Aheimer was reported missing the next day just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the area of New Market Road and Rockingham Street, adjacent to Capital Bike Trail in Eastern Henrico around 2:30 p.m. There, police say they found a vehicle with plates matching Aheimer’s in a cornfield along New Market Road.

Aheimer’s body was found inside the car, police confirmed Wednesday.

​​County Police’s Forensics Unit and detectives worked to collect evidence until sunset Tuesday. Crash team investigators used equipment to document the scene and took measurements to create a diagram.​

“It appears the corn was knocked over and so there is a pathway there that detectives are consistently using to be able to access in and out to the roadways,” Lt. Matt Pecka, a Henrico police spokesperson, said Tuesday.

Donna Aheimer-Lockwood, the aunt of Hope Ann Aheimer, released a statement Wednesday on behalf of the family.

At this time, the family of Hope Ann Aheimer would like to express their appreciation for the immediate outpouring of support from the community following Hope Ann’s mother’s posting on social media requesting information on Hope Ann’s or her car’s whereabouts. Within only a few minutes of Hope Ann’s mother’s posting, there were over 3000 shares of her original posting about Hope Ann. As of today, there were over 6,900 shares. The family is very appreciative of the attentive utility worker who saw the car in the cornfield when working on the power lines and promptly called the police to investigate. The family understands that the investigation is still ongoing and would appreciate if anyone with information on Hope Ann’s case please contact the Henrico County Police Department directly to provide that information. The family requests that the public refrain from sharing information about the case on social media. The family would like to thank extended family members, friends and the public for the postings of prayers and condolences. At this time, please respect the immediate family’s privacy. Finally, the family expresses sincere thanks to the Richmond and Henrico County Police Officers and Detectives who have been working diligently on Hope Ann’s case and continue to work on her case.” Donna Aheimer-Lockwood

Bruce Pegram grew up in the area and told 8News the entire situation is strange. ​

“It’s kind of unusual out here in the country, doesn’t much happen around here,” Pegram said, who told 8News he has experience working with corn. “You’re not gonna get a car through there, not unless you’re going with a little bit of speed but it’s hard to walk with it,” Pegram added.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is asked to contact Detective Ensor at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

