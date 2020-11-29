Minivan runs off road, strikes stone wall during overnight crash in Tasley

TASLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Tasley Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-vehicle crash overnight.

Officials from the volunteer fire company say they got the call for the crash just before 3 a.m. Sunday on Redwood Road.

When they got there, they found a minivan that had run off the road and hit a stone wall at the entrance to Nandua heights.

First responders remained on the scene with Virginia State Police clearing the roadway.

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were injuries reported following the crash.

No further information have been released.

