NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination site at Military Circle Mall will close permanently Dec. 17.

As of Dec. 3, 155,076 vaccinations have been administered at the clinic. The state department of health opened the clinic Jan. 25, 2021 and provided 13,400 vaccines until the Federal Emergency Management Agency took over in March 2021, with the FEMA clinic providing 81,862 vaccines between March 29 and May 22, 2021.

Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach worked with the state health department through summer 2021 to provide 5,824 vaccines at the mall until Ashbritt took over vaccine operations in late fall.

The last vaccines from the health department at Military Circle Mall will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 17.

Ashbritt’s clinic, which operated from Oct. 9, 2021 until March 31, administered 48,497 vaccines.



The state department of health, since it resumed operations April 5, has provided another 5,493 vaccines as of Dec. 3.



“The success of the Military Circle Mall mass vaccination center would not have been possible without the City of Norfolk’s full and enduring support,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting health director for the Norfolk and Portsmouth departments of health, in a statement. “The passionate members of Team Norfolk dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and resources to ensure all Norfolk residents had access to free COVID-19 vaccination and testing services.

“As a result, the city of Norfolk had the highest percentage of its population vaccinated among south Hampton Roads jurisdictions.”

COVID-19 testing was also offered at the mall from September 2021 through February. Free COVID-19 home testing kits have been handed out to the public at the clinic since April.

The clinic also provided 454 Mpox vaccinations between Sept. 12 and Oct. 26.

People who want COVID-19 vaccines or boosters can still go to commercial pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. Call the respective pharmacy or visit the store’s website for availability.

More information can be found on the websites of the Norfolk Department of Public Health or the Virginia Department of Health, or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).