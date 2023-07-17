NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Military Circle DMV customer service center in Norfolk has reopened after numerous renovations.

On June 30, 2023, the Military Circle DMV location at 5745 Poplar Hall was shut down so that improvements could be made to the office.

Military Circle DMV Customer Service Center closed for renovations

These improvements include new expanded countertops, four new service windows, and new overall interior elements like paint and carpeting.

Improvements were also made to the outside of the building, as it has a new roof, new LED lighting and a repaved parking lot.

The location’s reopening happened on July 17, and their hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until noon Saturday.

